The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #37, Jonathan and Fred look back at the podcast’s first year and look ahead at 2021.

Some of the highlights:

How 2020 and COVID-19 will change the way lawyers approach their work, especially in the transactional space

The China lessons of 2020 and how they will be applied going forward

Why cannabis lawyers are excited about the next couple of years

The most downloaded episodes of 2020 Episode 4 – Geetha Kandiah (Southeast Asia) Episode 3 – John Brittell (East Africa) Episode 2 – Dr. Jose Raul Perales (Puerto Rico)

An appeal for guest and topic recommendations

We look forward to your continued listenership in 2021!

