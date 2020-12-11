- How does a business manufacturing overseas protect itself on the front end?
- Can injured plaintiffs leverage the agreements between the U.S. company and their non-U.S. manufacturers to obtain recovery?
- What should be considered before filing suit in the U.S. against a non-U.S. company?
- Will a U.S. judgement be enforceable outside the U.S.?
- What are the key issues with products made in key places like Mexico and China?
- Are the issues different with Canadian companies?
Go here for more information and to register.