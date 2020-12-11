International product liability webinar

This Tuesday, December 15 (starting at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT), Dan Harris (of this blog) and Kenneth M. Krys and Bruce D. Bernstein, will be speaking at a Stafford webinar on product liability issues for companies that manufacture internationally.

This CLE webinar will discuss what businesses that manufacture overseas can do to ensure their contracts with overseas manufacturers are enforceable, that their overseas manufacturer complies with negotiated terms, and that they are well-positioned to be indemnified for injuries incurred by the product’s end users. This program will also discuss litigation involving defendants-manufacturers with no assets or presence in the United States.

The three of us will be addressing the following:
  • How does a business manufacturing overseas protect itself on the front end?
  • Can injured plaintiffs leverage the agreements between the U.S. company and their non-U.S. manufacturers to obtain recovery?
  • What should be considered before filing suit in the U.S. against a non-U.S. company?
  • Will a U.S. judgement be enforceable outside the U.S.?
  • What are the key issues with products made in key places like Mexico and China?
  • Are the issues different with Canadian companies?
Go here for more information and to register.