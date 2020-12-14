International litigationIn deleting old emails this past weekend I came across one from one of our international litigators to a client that was contemplating pursuing litigation in a tiny emerging market country. This client wanted our lawyers to help it figure out whether to pursue litigation in this small country and also determine what law firm to use there. The email consisted of questions we thought should be asked of the law firms with which we would be communicating.

In re-reading that email today, I realize it provides a good basic list of questions companies should be asking when seeking to decide whether to sue in a foreign country and the lawyers to use when doing so.

Here are those questions:

1. Would a jury or a judge hear a case like ours?

2. Does the prevailing party get its attorneys’ fees? Its costs?

3. Will we know before trial what evidence the other side will likely to present in court? Will the other side have to produce relevant documents? If so, how does that work?

4. When will the other side be required to tell us what witnesses they will be producing in court? Is there any mechanism that will allow us to put the other side’s witnesses under oath to learn before trial what their trial testimony likely will be? If so, what does that look like?

5. What do we need to do to get evidence from the other side? From third parties?

6. Is it possible to get a lawsuit resolved via a motion before trial? If so, when will we have those opportunities and what sort of standards do the courts apply?

7. How likely is it that our judge will be corrupt?

8. How prejudiced will we be as a foreign company suing a domestic company?

9. If we prevail, how do we collect? Is collection effective? Do we get back any fees and costs incurred in collection? What happens is the other side hides its assets after we sue?

10. Do judges care much about live witnesses or are documents everything/nearly everything?

11. How long from filing until trial?

12. Do cases usually settle before trial? Any idea on the percentage?

13. What do you charge? Can lawyers take cases on a contingency fee basis?

14. Can you please talk about the cases you have handled similar to ours? What happened in those cases?

15. What percent of your practice is litigation?

16. How often do you represent foreign companies in litigation?

17. What do we need to do to make sure we win this case?

Anything we should add to this?

Oh, and for a very good and relatively short analysis of what United States litigation looks like for foreign companies, I would urge you to read

A Brief Guide to U.S. Litigation, in English here, in Spanish here, in German here, in Simplified Chinese here, and in Traditional Chinese here.

Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

