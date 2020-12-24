Night before Christmas so slow day today, so I will use it as an excuse to reminisce a bit. In August, 2019, in what now seems like an eternity ago, in Hong Kong for International Business: Stick a Fork in It, we were — as far as I know — the first to declare the end of Hong Kong.

It seems like an eternity ago, because when we wrote this, it struck many as a revelation and it was highly controversial. We got hate comments and hate mail and we were mocked by others. My favorite was the email I got from a Hong Kong lawyer, who called me a liar, a moron, and a no-nothing and promised I would be exposed for all of these things in the next year when none of what I said would come true. Most importantly, he said that Hong Kong would always remain very much separate from the PRC and my even questioning its ability to maintain a separate legal system showed my stupidity.

If you read the comments to that post, you will have the pleasure of seeing someone call me “a piece of turd” and another person tell me that I “don’t understand anything about arbitration.” But in all fairness, the comments also reflect many who agreed and many compliments of our blog as well, with my favorite being the following: “I don’t know why it is that this blog is the one that always seems to be the one to say what everyone is thinking, but it is exactly that that puts this blog at the front of my reading list every morning. Everyone has been talking about what you say here just nobody wrote about it yet.” My response to that was that “I think a lot has to do with our not being so tied to China.”

Our law firm “not being so tied to China” is truly the key. We are neutral in China in terms of our business and by that I mean that we think of ourselves more as international lawyers than as China lawyers and this means that if someone comes to us to draft a manufacturing contract for China, we say sure and we put one of our international manufacturing lawyers fluent in Chinese on it. But if someone comes to us to write a manufacturing contract for Mexico, we do the same thing, but with one of our international lawyers fluent in Mexico — better yet, we put our Mexican licensed and domiciled lawyer on it.

Anyway, I think with all that has been happening with Hong Kong of late and with so many others lately proclaiming the end of Hong Kong — A Farewell to the Hong Kong I Loved in Bloomberg earlier this week — I thought now would be a good time to reprise our much earlier proclamation on Hong Kong and let everyone have a go at it, to see how well it stood up. So without further ado, here you go.

Not sure why nobody has just come out and said this yet, but Hong Kong as an international business and financial center is no more. I take no comfort in saying this because I have many friends in Hong Kong and I’ve always loved going there, but Hong Kong’s special position is over. Kaput. Fini. Terminado. 完. законченный. Done. Over. No more.