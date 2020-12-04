Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!

In Episode #34, we are joined by Uday Garg, Managing Partner at Mandala Capital, a private equity firm focused on long term and sustainable investments across the food value chain in India and Southeast Asia. We discuss:

The basics of food and agriculture (“agri”) investing and why it is helpful to analogize to the oil and gas business.

Why food and agri investment makes sense in Southeast Asia and India, from both a demand and supply perspective.

The $2,000 per capita GDP threshold as a good indicator for consumption spikes in emerging nations.

Mandala Capital’s strategy for investing in food and agri.

Why so much investment goes into agritech and whether agritech is really a new investment area.

What cannabis (especially hemp) is doing to the US and global market and why seed companies and branding companies are most likely to emerge as major players.

Impact investing and calculating an SROI (social return on investment).

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Uday 40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World by Howard G. Buffet Jonathan The New Tech Supply Chain, a Nikkei Asia webinar Fred A Woman Called Hey, a Sixth Tone article by Zhang Yue



