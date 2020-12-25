Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #36, we are joined by Lingling Zhang, a Presidential Diamond Wellness Advocate with doTERRA International LLC. We discuss:
- Lingling’s experience moving from China to the U.S., including how she was received in the U.S. and how her decision was viewed by her Chinese colleagues.
- The IT (information technology) industry in China vs. the U.S.
- How Lingling’s IT experience prepared her to succeed after her significant transition away from IT and into health and wellness.
- Why the prevalence of health and wellness companies, including those focused on essential oils and other nutraceuticals, have been increasing and will likely continue to increase.
- The challenges of overseeing and managing a team across multiple countries and time zones.
- How dealing with individuals across borders makes those international borders matter less and brings people together foremost as people, no matter the languages, countries, or cultures.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Lingling
- How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
- The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey
- The Secret (documentary) available on Netflix
- www.doterra.com information regarding the benefits of essential oils, including a free class from a wellness advocate
- Jonathan
- Engineers of the Soul: Ideology in Xi Jinping’s China by John Garnaut
- Fred
- Hong Kong Noir, edited by Jason Y. Ng and Susan Blumberg-Kason
- Lingling
