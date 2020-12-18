Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #35, we are joined by Dominique Tolbert, owner of TLBRT Hospitality, Mesean Spices, and Global MBA student at George Washington University. We discuss:

How Dominique’s lifelong passion for food led her down the path of entrepreneurship

Dominique’s Liberian heritage’s role in sparking her interest in hospitality

The diverse culinary influences that guide Dominique’s work

Living in China as a Black woman, and how China reminded Dominique of West Africa

Dominique’s perspectives on Liberia, its region, and Africa generally

George Weah, Liberia’s soccer star turned president

The return of the African Diaspora

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Dominique André & his olive tree (Netflix) Golden Veins (Fabrice Guerrier) Fred Electoral College votes (such as Florida’s, broadcast on C-SPAN) Jonathan Inside Business newsletter



We’ll see you next week when we sit down to discuss sustainable health and wellness with Lingling Zhang.