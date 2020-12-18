Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
In Episode #35, we are joined by Dominique Tolbert, owner of TLBRT Hospitality, Mesean Spices, and Global MBA student at George Washington University. We discuss:
- How Dominique’s lifelong passion for food led her down the path of entrepreneurship
- Dominique’s Liberian heritage’s role in sparking her interest in hospitality
- The diverse culinary influences that guide Dominique’s work
- Living in China as a Black woman, and how China reminded Dominique of West Africa
- Dominique’s perspectives on Liberia, its region, and Africa generally
- George Weah, Liberia’s soccer star turned president
- The return of the African Diaspora
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Dominique
- André & his olive tree (Netflix)
- Golden Veins (Fabrice Guerrier)
- Fred
- Electoral College votes (such as Florida’s, broadcast on C-SPAN)
- Jonathan
- Inside Business newsletter
- Dominique
