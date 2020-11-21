One of our international IP lawyers is preparing a short talk for a client on protecting IP rights internationally and she sent me a very short outline of what she will be discussing.

Here is that outline:

1. Register your IP as early as possible.

2. Do not sacrifice IP protection for speed — don’t jump into the market before you take care of your IP.

3. Have a well-crafted, reasonable, and feasible IP plan in place before anything goes wrong.

4. Keep your eyes open for infringement and listen to your distributors and agents.

5. Check up frequently on your licensees, distributors, agents, and manufacturers.

6. Conduct a cost benefit analysis of all reasonable protection and enforcement measures.

I like it.

You?