Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #30, we are joined by Sonia Gumpert, managing partner at Monereo Meyer Abogados, Harris Bricken’s partner law firm in Spain. We discuss:
- How Sonia’s firm accompanies foreign businesses on their “Spanish adventure.”
- The experience of growing a leading business law firm from the ground up.
- Issues affecting women in the legal profession in Spain.
- The impact of COVID-19 on Spain and in particular its tourism sector.
- What Spain offers to foreign investors.
- Register HERE for this FREE webinar on Thursday, November 19th: Investing and Doing Business in Spain: A Legal Perspective
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Sonia
- Explore Spain!
- Jonathan
- Fred
- Sonia
We’ll see you next week when we sit down with Doug Brush, a cybersecurity expert at Splunk.
If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz [at] harrisbricken [dot] com.
And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:
- Fred Rocafort (Twitter: @RocafortFred) (LinkedIn)
- Jonathan Bench (Twitter: @jonathan_bench) (LinkedIn)
- Global Law and Business Twitter: @globallawbiz