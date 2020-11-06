The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #30, we are joined by Sonia Gumpert, managing partner at Monereo Meyer Abogados, Harris Bricken’s partner law firm in Spain. We discuss:

We’ll see you next week when we sit down with Doug Brush, a cybersecurity expert at Splunk.