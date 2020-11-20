Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #32, we are joined by Joel Gallo, CEO of Columbia China League Business Advisory Co., a cross-border transactions and management consulting firm. We discuss:
- The deferential treatment to Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges and why that matters to the markets and investors.
- The roles the Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai stock exchanges play and how those roles have been changing in light of China’s reform and the opening up of its financial sector.
- What is going on with global stock markets now as leading indicators of companies and global economies.
- What increased interest in digital currencies within various countries’ governments will do to the global currency market.
We’ll see you next week when we sit down to discuss venture capital in Southeast Asia with Uday Garg.
