Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #32, we are joined by Joel Gallo, CEO of Columbia China League Business Advisory Co., a cross-border transactions and management consulting firm. We discuss:

The deferential treatment to Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges and why that matters to the markets and investors.

The roles the Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Shanghai stock exchanges play and how those roles have been changing in light of China’s reform and the opening up of its financial sector.

What is going on with global stock markets now as leading indicators of companies and global economies.

What increased interest in digital currencies within various countries’ governments will do to the global currency market.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Joel MIT Technology Review Foreign Affairs Le Monde Diplomatique Jonathan Pitchbook Fred Google Maps and Google Earth The Florida Panhandle and St. Mark’s Wildlife Refuge



