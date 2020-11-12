Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
In Episode #31, we are joined by Doug Brush, a cybersecurity expert at Splunk. We discuss:
- Current legal frameworks used to address cybersecurity.
- Data privacy concerns, including the EU’s GDPR and California’s CCPA, and whether a business or government can ever be 100% cyber secure.
- How companies should think about their cybersecurity, including which data generates revenue for the business, the data lifecycle, breach responses, and cyber insurance.
- The goals, motivations, cadences, and patterns of state-sponsored and other hacker groups.
- Some of the most important issues being discussed today among cybersecurity professionals.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Various cyber insurance conferences available online (WSJ’s Pro Cybersecurity Forum) (Net Diligence’s Cyber Risk Conferences)
- Splunk.com‘s free online webinars
- Sam Harris’ Making Sense Podcast Episode #220 – The Information Apocalypse
- GQ’s The Mystery of the Immaculate Concussion
We’ll see you next week when we sit down with Joel Gallo, CEO of Columbia China League Business Advisory Co., a cross-border transactions and management consulting firm.
