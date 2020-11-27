The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are happy to provide this podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #33, we are joined by Adam Bathgate and Korin Knights, lawyers at the Bermuda office of Walkers, an international law firm. We discuss:

We’ll see you next week when we sit down with Uday Garg, managing partner at Mandala Capital.