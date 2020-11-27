Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Amazon Music, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
In Episode #33, we are joined by Adam Bathgate and Korin Knights, lawyers at the Bermuda office of Walkers, an international law firm. We discuss:
- Bermuda’s status as a British Overseas Territory (it is the oldest such territory)
- International finance centers (IFC) and the myths surrounding them
- Bermuda’s specialties as an IFC: insurance and reinsurance
- What Adam misses about onshore in Europe—and what he does not
- Korin’s perspectives as a Bermudian lawyer at a global firm—and the example he hopes to set for aspiring lawyers from Bermuda
- Bermuda’s opportunities for digital nomads and fintech entrepreneurs
- Developments in Bermuda’s legal framework for cannabis
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Adam
- Korin
- Jonathan
- “Exclusive: Nintendo chief plots post-Animal Crossing future”, Nikkei, by Jada Nagumo
- Fred
- “How China seeks to redefine global norms and keep the West at bay”, Hong Kong Free Press, by Simon Shen
