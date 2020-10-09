Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #26, we are joined by Mark McLawhorn. We discuss:
- Mark’s law firm, McLawhorn Legal
- South Carolina’s consolidation as a foreign investment hub
- The importance of judicial clerkships in the American legal system
- Mark’s LLM studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
- The experience of being a Black man in Hong Kong
- Thoughts on our current national moment here in the United States
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Mark – The Social Dilemma (Netflix)
- Fred – Rough Waters Ahead for Vietnam-China Relations, by Huong Le Thu (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace)
- Jonathan – “This is the Asian Century: Seven reasons to be optimistic about it”, by Nikkei staff writers (Nikkei Asian Review)
