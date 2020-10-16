Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
In Episode #27, we are joined by Andrea Holtan, an international trade specialist and adjunct professor at Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics. We discuss:
- Andrea’s career trajectory, including being the only female working for a Japanese company early in her career
- The role of licensed customs brokers
- The experience of working in South Africa and Kenya
- Section 301 tariffs: What they are, why they were imposed, and what they mean for Americans
- Antidumping and countervailing duty trends
- The scourge of forced labor
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Andrea – Kiss, Bow, Or Shake Hands, by Terri Morrison and Wayne A. Conaway
- Jonathan – “Why China’s recovery is not what it seems” (Financial Times), by Michael Pettis
- Fred – “Beijing Believes Trump Is Accelerating American Decline” (Foreign Policy), by Rush Doshi
We’ll see you next week when we sit down with Sonu Ratna, the co-founded of Akraya and the founder of Women Back to Work.
