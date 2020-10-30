Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
In Episode #29, we are joined by Alberto Predieri, an Italian attorney and partner at de Bedin & Lee studio legale associato. We discuss:
- Alberto’s fascinating career track, from Olympic sailor to international business attorney.
- The impact of COVID-19 on Italy and especially Lombardy, with Alberto’s first-hand perspective.
- What a typical day looks like for a lawyer in Milan.
- The importance of understanding different cultural perspectives.
- Why a business lawyer working in a Continental jurisdiction might envy his or her common-law counterparts.
- The genesis of Alberto’s Milan law firm’s partnership with Hong Kong’s de Bedin & Lee.
- AC Milan or Inter? (Spoiler: It’s Juve for Alberto.)
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Fauda (Netflix) … GLB’s first repeat recommendation!
- Enquanto Salazar dormia (Portuguese) , by Domingos Amaral
- Jonathan – “Greece ‘sets up soundwave guns on its borders with Turkey to stop illegal migrants'”, by Sophie Tanno (Daily Mail)
- Fred – Return to the caves of Shan-Gan-Ning border, by Koo Lap (Apple Daily)
We’ll see you next week when we sit down with Sonia Gumpert, managing partner at Monereo Meyer Abogados, to talk about Spain.
