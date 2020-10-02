The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #25, we are joined by Adam Bigelow. We discuss:

Adam’s background in patent translation and gemstone mining with an eye toward tying together the Japan and US markets.

The current Japanese business environment, compared to its Asian neighbors.

How Shinzo Abe’s departure and Yoshihide Suga taking the prime minister role will affect the way Japan does business internally and internationally.

Japan’s prospects as a country as it continues to grapple with its aging population.

Japanese skill in automatization compared to its prospects for innovation.

Japan’s response to China’s rise.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Adam NHK World Broadcasts Murakami Haruki’s novels Fred – Making Sense podcast by Sam Harris, Episode 217 – The New Religion of Anti-Racism Jonathan – Hamilton musical on Disney+

