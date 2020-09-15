With companies falling all over themselves to move their manufacturing out of China to reduce their risks (and their tariffs), my law firm’s international manufacturing lawyers are not only hearing from many companies wanting to leave China, but from many companies in big trouble for not having properly engineered their leaving China.

In The Single Best Way To Avoid Being Taken Hostage In China, we wrote of how Chinese companies and individuals often take hostages in an effort to collect on alleged debts or to protest employee layoffs or the closing of a China facility:

My law firm’s advice to our clients that are laying off workers in China or closing a facility in China or allegedly owe money to someone in China is to stay outside China. Regular readers of our blog know we took this position long ago and have never waffled:

If you are in a debt dispute with a Chinese company, the best thing to do is not go to China at all.



If you must go to China, think about using a bodyguard or two or three and think carefully about where you stay and where you go. Most importantly, be careful with whom you meet.



Consider preemptively suing your alleged creditor somewhere so you can plausibly claim to have been seized not because you owe a debt, but in retaliation for having sue. If you are going to sue, carry proof of your lawsuit with you while you are in China.



Though China may seem safe, one should absolutely not write off the possibility of violence in one’s business dealings in China. My law firm has helped about a dozen foreign companies navigate their way out of situations where violence was threatened or occurred. We tell our clients that if they owe money to a Chinese company or are involved in any sort of dispute with anyone in China (partner, employee, etc.), they should avoid meeting to discuss the dispute/problem anywhere other than in a neutral, very public place in the day time and they should — if at all possible — not go to China or remain in China so long as that dispute might be pending.

In a similar vein, we have also written extensively on why you must prepare well in advance for terminating your China supplier. And by plan in advance, we mean make sure you have secured your molds and all paid-for product before you do anything that might tip off your China supplier regarding your plan to start manufacturing elsewhere.

Not surprisingly, there has been little media coverage about people being held hostage for changing suppliers, but there was this story about a US toy company whose already paid for product was held hostage by a Chinese supplier after learning the US company would be re-shoring its manufacturing to the United States. The article is entitled, Jilted Chinese supplier tells would-be U.S. reshorer -“Not so fast,” and it talks about how the Chinese supplier delayed deliveries in an attempt to make it impossible for the American company to start making its toys in the United States.

It is incredibly common for Chinese manufacturers to retaliate against foreign product buyers that cease buying product from them. For this reason, we instruct our clients to line up new suppliers and have them ready to go before they even hint about ceasing production with their existing China suppliers.

We give this advice because our China lawyers have seen the following: