Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #23, we are joined by Nathan Sheranian, Senior Director of HR at Freshworks. We discuss:
- The differences and similarities in companies and employees from Africa, Asia, and North America.
- Freshworks’ expansion from its roots in India to Silicon Valley and beyond.
- Covid-19’s impact on the work environment and whether multinational companies will fare differently than domestic companies.
- Corporate initiatives to address gender disparities in mid- and upper-level management in technology companies.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Nathan
- The Story of Human Language, an Audible Great Course by John McWhorter
- Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow
- The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson
- Fred – Cádiz are Finally Back, But Not in the Way That They Dreamed Of (The Guardian)
- Jonathan – The Candy Shop War by Brandon Mull
- Nathan
If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com.
And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:
- Fred Rocafort (Twitter: @RocafortFred) (LinkedIn)
- Jonathan Bench (Twitter: @jonathan_bench) (LinkedIn)
- Global Law and Business Twitter: @globallawbiz
We’ll see you next week for another discussion on the global business environment as we sit down with Eric Jensen to discuss global conventional warfare and cyber warfare.