The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #24, we are joined by Professor Eric Talbot Jensen, of Brigham Young University Law School. We discuss:

How public international law resembles and differs from national bodies of law.

The law of warfare as it applies to cyberwarfare, and how sovereign powers diverge in their views on the subject.

Cyberwarfare’s likely impact on future conflicts.

Where are the world’s best hackers?

What rampant IP theft by China reveals about its geopolitical self-perception.

The dangers of cyber-enabled election intervention by foreign powers in the 2020 U.S. elections compared to the 2016 elections.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Eric Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War, by Paul Scharre Articles of War (Lieber Institute West Point) Fred – Intelligence Matters (CBS News) Jonathan – CounterPoint

