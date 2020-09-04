Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #21, we are joined by Ofir Angel, chairman of AUREN Israel and an expert on advanced technologies and international taxation. We discuss:
- How Ofir grew a family business into a global consulting firm.
- Israel’s consolidation as an attractive investment destination over the last two decades and why Israeli businesspersons focus on international opportunities.
- How US companies in particular can benefit from Israel’s massive investments in infrastructure projects and the country’s advantages in life sciences.
- The critical importance of tax considerations when doing business abroad.
- Israel’s recent signing of a peace deal with the United Arab Emirates and which countries may follow the UAE.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Ofir
- AUREN’s blog
- Mind Time: How ten mindful minutes can enhance your work, health and happiness, by Michael Chaskalson and Dr Megan Reitz
- Fred
- Fauda (Netflix)
- Jonathan
- “The Israel-UAE deal is good news for a troubled region” (The Economist)
- Ofir
If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com.
And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:
- Fred Rocafort (Twitter: @RocafortFred) (LinkedIn)
- Jonathan Bench (Twitter: @jonathan_bench) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: jbench588)
- Global Law and Business Twitter: @globallawbiz
We’ll see you next week for another discussion on the global business environment as we sit down with Glenn Davies to discuss cannabis in Asia.