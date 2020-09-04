The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #21, we are joined by Ofir Angel, chairman of AUREN Israel and an expert on advanced technologies and international taxation. We discuss: