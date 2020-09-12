On Tuesday, September 22nd, three of our Spain-based attorneys, Andrés Monereo, Nadja Vietz, and Consuelo Álvarez, will present an overview of topics of importance to companies doing business in or with Spain, or considering doing so.

The International Practice Section of the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) is sponsoring this event and it is approved for CLE credit. It is free for International Practice section members, $18.75 for law students and $35 for the general public.The event will start at 12:00 PM Pacific on Tuesday, September 22nd. Register today!

During the presentation, these three Spanish lawyers will discuss the most salient aspects of Spain’s legal and regulatory regime as it pertains to foreign businesses, including intellectual property protection, labor compliance, and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). They will also explore COVID-19-specific challenges and how to best address these.

At the time coronavirus brought international travel to an almost complete halt earlier this year, we were in the midst of planning a series of live and in person Spain-related events here in the United States featuring our colleagues from Spain. Fortunately, technology will allow most of the events to take place in virtual format. Stay tuned for more details regarding other events.