At any given time, my law firm’s international litigation team are involved in 3-5 matters involving companies owed money by Chinese companies.

Late last year — right before COVID I received I was cc’ed on an email from one of our litigators to an attorney who is regular counsel for a company we are assisting in China. Because this e-mail was “lawyer to lawyer,” it went into a bit more detail and had a bit more editorializing on the subject of China litigation. I loved it because it provides an excellent snapshot of the initial stages of litigation in Chinese courts and I very much wanted to put it on the blog.

But before I could do so, I had to strip out anything that might allow one to identify the pending case. I have done that by taking out any mention of parties, lawyers (both the China attorneys and the attorneys stateside) or even the court in this memo. I also changed at least one item in the post as a further diversion. I have, however, retained the heart and soul of this e-mail and none of my deletions/changes have any real impact on its substance.