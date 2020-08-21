The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #19, we are privileged to engage in a fascinating, if at times sad, conversation with Rayhan Asat, a Washington, DC-based attorney and Uyghur advocate. We discuss:

Who are the Uyghurs and what are the root causes of their current human rights crisis?

The imprisonment by the Chinese authorities of Rayhan’s brother, Ekpar, after he participated in the U.S. State Department ’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Program (IVLP). Uyghur forced labor in China supply chains and what companies can do to avoid getting entangled in the problem.

The connections between the different Turkic peoples, including the Uyghurs.

Rayhan’s views on Turkey, as a former resident of Istanbul.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Rayhan The Infinite Game, by Simon Sinek Fred “The Unraveling of America” (Rolling Stone), by Wade Davis Jonathan “Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation” (New York Times), by John Lewis

