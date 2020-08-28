Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
In Episode #20, we discuss:
- The role of the World Bank in global development and how to access a career in international development.
- How the World Bank, as a lender of last resort, classifies countries and balances a country’s financing needs with its geopolitical and other risks.
- Key risks in infrastructure finance in developing nations.
- Key trends in PPPs, project finance, and infrastructure finance pre-, during-, and post-Covid.
- How developing nations are faring through Covid and their prospects for recovery.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Prajakta
- The World Bank’s PPP Blog article “COVID-19 and Infrastructure: A Very Tricky Opportunity” by Richard Abadie
- The Financial Times and The Economist
- Fred
- “How China Controlled the Coronavirus” (The New Yorker), by Peter Hessler
- Jonathan
- “Coronavirus Stalks Southeast Asia’s Once-thriving Unicorns” (Nikkei Asian Review), by Shotaro Tani, Wataru Suzuki, and Peter Guest
- Prajakta
