Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #18, we talk with Patricia Almada, a Mexican criminal defense attorney. Topics covered include:
- How criminal practice differs in Mexico from common-law jurisdictions such as the United States.
- The due process implications of the shift to online hearings in Mexico and elsewhere as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Concerns over Mexican government initiatives that jeopardizes property and contractual rights.
- The Constellation Brands controversy in Mexicali.
- Being a woman in Mexico’s male-heavy criminal courts.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Patricia
- Making Your Case: The Art of Persuading Judges, by Antonin Scalia and Bryan A. Garner
- Jonathan
- North America: Time for a New Focus, a Council on Foreign Relations-sponsored International Task Force report
- Fred
- Tinder, Sailor, Hooker, Pimp: The U.S. Navy’s sex trafficking scandal in Bahrain (Military Times), by Geoff Ziezulewicz
- Patricia
If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com.
And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:
- Fred Rocafort (Twitter: @RocafortFred) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: fredwanganping)
- Jonathan Bench (Twitter: @jonathan_bench) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: jbench588)
- Global Law and Business Twitter: @globallawbiz
We’ll see you next week for another discussion on the global business environment as we discuss the plight of the Uyghur people with Rayhan Asat.