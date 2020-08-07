The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #17, we sit down with Ebele Onyeabo, a Nigerian attorney who specializes in oil and gas law. We cover:

How the Resource Curse has impacted and continues to impact Nigeria’s economy and people.

A rundown of the international oil and gas industry and what aspiring attorneys in this field should expect in order to excel.

The gender imbalance in the oil and gas industry, as well as the greater energy industry, along with ideas to further promote women’s participation.

Nigeria’s prospects for international business and future growth.

Recent developments in Africa and West Africa of which international businesses should be aware.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Ebele Why National Fail by Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson Becoming by Michelle Obama BoJack Horseman (Netflix original series) YouTube channels of Vice and Vox for accessible information on interesting topics Jonathan Nikkei Asian Review’s article: Malaysia’s Najib [Razak] to be Jailed for 12 Years After 1MDB Conviction Fred Forvo’s website for a database of pronunciations in various languages

