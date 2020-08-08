Watch below!

Here are some lessons learned from more than a decade working in China. This short video explains the following tips :

1. Use your own interpreters

2. Do proper due diligence

3. Register IP early

4. Use bilingual NDAs or NNNs

5. Don’t sign short form agreements

6. Use unsigned, non-binding term sheets in negotiations

7. Use bilingual agreements with the right choice of controlling language (usually Chinese)

8. Make the right choice of law and jurisdiction (usually PRC law and jurisdiction)