Listen above or stream on SpotifyApple PodcastsGoogle Play or Stitcher!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #14, we discuss a variety of topics with former Huawei executive Simon Lacey, now a senior lecturer in international trade at the University of Adelaide. We cover:

If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com.

And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:

We’ll see you next week for another discussion on the global business environment with guest Arlo Kipfer as we discuss the legal and business dimensions of international schools.