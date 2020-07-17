Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #14, we discuss a variety of topics with former Huawei executive Simon Lacey, now a senior lecturer in international trade at the University of Adelaide. We cover:
- Australia’s strategic rethink of its relationship with China.
- Negative coverage of China in the mainstream media.
- The good, the bad and the ugly of working at Huawei as a foreigner.
- A long-term resident’s views on Indonesia.
- Which countries in Asia have gotten it right? The importance of a healthy sense of paranoia.
- The proper role of the state in markets.
- Transitioning from the business world to academia.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Simon – Disunited Nations by Peter Zeihan; Superpower Showdown by Bob Davis and Lingling Wei; America Inc.? by Linda Weiss; and The Entrepreneurial State by Mariana Mazzucato
- Jonathan – A Higher Loyalty by James Comey and The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton
- Fred – What Fiona Hill Learned in the White House (The New Yorker) by Adam Entous and Noel Philips’ trip reports.
