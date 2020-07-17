Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #14, we discuss a variety of topics with former Huawei executive Simon Lacey, now a senior lecturer in international trade at the University of Adelaide. We cover: