The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #12, we discuss Iran with World Trade Center Utah’s President & CEO, Miles Hansen. We cover:

How Utah, a modestly populated landlocked state, punches above its weight in international business activity.

Significant developments in Iran’s recent history.

How Iran is perceived by the Saudis and its other neighbors in the Middle East and Asia.

Iran’s interactions with China and other state actors that affect global business and security.

What the West should know about the Iranian people as compared to the Iranian government.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Miles – The Economist. Jonathan – Foreign Policy’s I Spy podcast. Fred – Wikipedia’s list of Diplomatic Network of Countries Overseas and The WASP Network movie on Netflix.

