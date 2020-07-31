Listen HERE or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or Soundcloud!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
In Episode #16, we sit down with Mexican attorney Mariana Gallegos García Conde. We cover:
- How an aspiring psychiatrist ended up becoming a lawyer.
- The challenges and rewards of running your own law firm.
- Women and the Mexican legal profession.
- How a focus on compliance helps grow healthier businesses.
- What the new USMCA (T-MEC) means for Mexico in terms of compliance (and beyond).
- Mexico’s relationship with trade partners outside North America, including China.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Mariana
- TED Talk: The Power of Vulnerability, by Brené Brown
- Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, by Carol S. Dweck
- Cracks podcast
- Jonathan
- WSJ’s The Future of Everything podcast
- Fred
- The Silence of Others, directed by Robert Bahar and Almudena Carracedo
- Mariana
If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com.
And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:
- Fred Rocafort (Twitter: @RocafortFred) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: fredwanganping)
- Jonathan Bench (Twitter: @jonathan_bench) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: jbench588)
- Global Law and Business Twitter: @globallawbiz
We’ll see you next week for another discussion on the global business environment as we discuss the oil and gas industry with our guest Ebele Onyeabo.