Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

In Episode #13, we discuss what it’s like working for the Chinese government as an American with former Senior Government Consultant, James Moore. We cover:

China’s general business environment pre-Covid and post-Covid.

The division of labor between Chinese provincial governments and local governments with regard to business and fostering entrepreneurship.

What it is like to work inside the Chinese government as a foreigner.

Major draws to foreign businesses to continue to engage with China.

Major limitations toward foreign businesses doing business with China.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: James – The Economist’s dual language app 商论 (Shanglun) and the US-China Business Council’s newsletter. Jonathan – The Ugly Chinaman by Bo Yang Fred – The China Fantasy by James Mann

