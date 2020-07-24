Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

In Episode #15, we discuss international schools with Arlo Kipfer. We cover:

An overview of the global international school market.

The Chinese legal and regulatory environment for its international schools.

Important issues for foreign schools to consider when establishing their school brand in China.

How Covid-19 is impacting K-12 international schools.

Advice for people who want to teach in international schools around the world.

Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: Arlo Redshirts by John Scalzy Short Walks from Botoga: Journeys in the New Colombia by Tom Feiling Jonathan – Nikkei Asian Review’s Death of the Coffee King: Power and Money in Corporate India Fred – Hardcore History podcast episodes titled Supernova in the East by Dan Carlin

