On Tuesday, June 30, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. BST), China Law Blog’s own Dan Harris will be joining a group from Kroll (a leading international risk consultancy) for a webcast to discuss the medical Devices Supply Chain. Kroll is putting on this event and they describe it as follows:

This webcast examines the impact COVID-19 has had on supply chains and explores some of the challenges medical device manufacturers and supply chains could be facing.

Schedule 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. BST)

Prior to COVID-19 companies were already having to adjust to new or evolving geopolitical and cyber risks impacting their supply chain. While these risks were substantial, COVID-19 is forcing many companies—and even entire industries—to rethink and transform their global supply chain model. Some of these reasons include:

Companies are being forced to abruptly shift to new business models in ways that significantly alter their risk and resilience. Supply chains, already a target of economic nationalism in some countries, now face new questions about risk concentration. Revenues are falling globally under twin blows of production disruptions and weakening demand with a ripple effect among third party vendors and contractors.



While COVID-19 may be the catalyst for companies to revisit their global supply chain strategy and accelerate the adoption of new models and capabilities, short-term actions need to be made to respond to the immediate challenge

Speakers

Tom Hollobone, Associate Managing Director, Compliance Risk and Diligence, Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps Daniel Hartnett, Associate Managing Director, Compliance Risk and Diligence at Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps Dan Harris, Attorney and Managing Partner at Harris Bricken, International Law Firm



