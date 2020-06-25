Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

Every Thursday, Fred and Jonathan take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locale In Episode #11, we discuss Chile with attorneys Juan Cristóbal Palma Orellana and Mario Tapia Echeverría. We cover:

The role inequality has played in the protests that have affected Chile since late 2019, and the lessons that can be drawn.

Chile’s response to COVID-19 and the pandemic’s impact on the country

How Chile is strengthening its intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, in light of its continued inclusion in the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) Priority Watch List.

Opportunities for foreign investment in the fisheries and aquaculture industries, as well as the tech sector.

Our guests’ views on Chile’s prospects going forward and its place in Latin America.

