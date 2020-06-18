Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!
In Episode #10, we discuss India with Hemang Parekh, a partner and transaction lawyer in Mumbai with DSK Legal. We cover:
- Recent notable developments in India’s business sectors.
- Why India is a good alternative to China from both a manufacturing base perspective and for financial investments.
- How India is benefiting from the US-China trade war.
- India’s relationship with China compared to the rest of its trading partners.
- The status and prospects of the India – U.S. relationship, including India benefiting from the U.S. seeking to relocate medical supply chains away from China.
- Reading, listening, and watching recommendations from:
- Hemang – Resources provided by India’s Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labor, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Jonathan – The Absent Superpower by Peter Zeihan.
- Fred – United States Strategic Approach to the People’s Republic of China by the U.S. White House.
