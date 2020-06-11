Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!
The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.
Every Thursday, Fred and Jonathan take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locales around the world in an effort to decipher global trends in law and business with the help of their international guests. No topic is too big, too small, too simple, or too complicated. They will be covering continents, countries, regimes, governance, finances, legal developments, and whatever is trending on Twitter.
In Episode #9, we discussed the latest developments in Hong Kong with Erik Mitbrodt, a Canadian attorney, former resident of the city, and an alumnus of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. We cover:
- Erik, Jonathan, and Fred’s connections to Hong Kong
- What the new national security law imposed by China will mean for Hong Kong
- The Chinese authorities’ perspective on Hong Kong and the need for the new law
- What Erik and our hosts miss the most about Hong Kong (and what they miss least)
- The shadow cast by Hong Kong’s reality as “a borrowed place living on borrowed time”
- Recommendations:
- Erik: (1) Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?, by Graham T. Allison, (2) Mao: The Unknown Story, by Jon Halliday and Jung Chang, and (3) How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States, by Daniel Immerwahr
- Jonathan: Body of Secrets: Anatomy of the Ultra-Secret National Security Agency, by James Bamford
- Fred: (1) “The Infinite Heartbreak of Loving Hong Kong” (The Nation), by Wilfred Chan, and (2) the National People’s Congress’ decision on Hong Kong national security legislation (translation by China Law Translate)
If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com.
And please follow Fred and Jonathan on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics:
- Fred Rocafort (Twitter: @RocafortFred) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: fredwanganping)
- Jonathan Bench (Twitter: @jonathan_bench) (LinkedIn) (WeChat: jbench588)
- Global Law and Business Twitter: @globallawbiz
We’ll see you next Thursday for another discussion on the global business environment in India, with our guest Hemang Parekh.