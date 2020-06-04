Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

Every Thursday, Fred and Jonathan take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locales around the world in an effort to decipher global trends in law and business with the help of their international guests. No topic is too big, too small, too simple, or too complicated. They will be covering continents, countries, regimes, governance, finances, legal developments, and whatever is trending on Twitter.

In Episode #8, we are joined by David Baxter, an international public–private partnerships (PPP) consultant. We cover:

Why PPPs are an important way of doing projects that benefit both developing and developed nations.

The increased frequency of PPPs around the world.

Past PPP success and failures, as well as promising PPP projects in the future.

What is being planned with regard to public health-focused PPP projects in light of Covid-19.

Further reading, listening, and watching recommendations from: David : The World Bank’s Public-Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF) website Jonathan : The Gambler by William C. Rempel Fred : Dan Carlin’s podcast Common Sense, Episode #319, a Recipe for Caesar

