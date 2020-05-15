China’s employment laws are complicated and highly local. Foreign companies doing business in China face complex China labor and employment issues and questions every day – often without even realizing it. What works in the United States has very little in common with what works in China. Employment compliance has become one of the most important issues foreign companies face in China and it is the rare foreign company that gets it right. Employee disputes are becoming considerably more common and government enforcement is getting significantly more stringent. It virtually always costs less for your company to deal proactively with China employment law issues than to wait to address them only after they devolve into a dispute. It is therefore imperative that you understand the framework of China employment law and steps you can take to mitigate risk.

Please join Grace Yang on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12pm- 1:30pm PDT as she helps you better understand the China employment law landscape. She will focus on helping you recognize key China employment issues and on giving you guidance on how to solve real-life China employment law issues and problems.

This webinar will cover the following:

The impact of Coronavirus

The basics of China’s employment law

How to draft an employment agreement that works for China

How to draft China-centric employer rules and regulations (aka employee handbooks)

The other “must-have” employment agreements

Frequently contested issues, such as working hours, overtime, vacation days and special leaves

Employee renewals, resignations, and terminations

Employer HR audits

AND MUCH MORE!

