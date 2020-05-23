Register HERE today!

A company’s decision on whether to remain or leave China is driven by many considerations. This decision should be a business decision, tempered by legal considerations, of which there are many. Join international business attorney Dan Harris and Pacific Enterprise Capital International’s founder and managing director Michael Sacharski as they examine this issue from both the legal and business perspectives.

This International Trade Association of Greater Chicago with the Hong Kong Business Association of the Midwest sponsored webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 10th from 10am-11am PDT. The webinar itself will be approximately 60 minutes, with ample time for questions at the end. Join Dan Harris and Michael Sacharski as they help you better understand whether or not you should continue to do business in and with China.

