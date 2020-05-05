Mathew Alderson, who leads our China office and our international media and entertainment practice, is now featuring in this new SupChina podcast about IP protection in China’s entertainment industry. Produced by Aladin Farré, the podcast looks at issues confronting scriptwriters and other creatives as they develop, produce, and distribute content in China.

In his contributions to the podcast, Mathew dispels what he calls myths and self-fulfilling prophecies surrounding IP protection in China, while also discussing the steps creatives can take to protect their work in China.

Topics discussed in the podcast include:

I recommend this podcast to anyone interested in China IP protection or China media and entertainment law.