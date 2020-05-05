China Media and Entertainment Lawyers

Mathew Alderson, who leads our China office and our international media and entertainment practice, is now featuring in this new SupChina podcast about IP protection in China’s entertainment industry. Produced by Aladin Farré, the podcast looks at issues confronting scriptwriters and other creatives as they develop, produce, and distribute content in China.

In his contributions to the podcast, Mathew dispels what he calls myths and self-fulfilling prophecies surrounding IP protection in China, while also discussing the steps creatives can take to protect their work in China.

Topics discussed in the podcast include:

I recommend this podcast to anyone interested in China IP protection or China media and entertainment law.

Tags: China entertainment, China intellectual property, China IP
Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

