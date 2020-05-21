Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

Every Thursday, Fred and Jonathan take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locales around the world in an effort to decipher global trends in law and business with the help of their international guests. No topic is too big, too small, too simple, or too complicated. They will be covering continents, countries, regimes, governance, finances, legal developments, and whatever is trending on Twitter.

In Episode #6, we discuss current developments in the EU with Shannon Brandao, an international politics and law specialist and American attorney based in Belgium. We cover:

We’ll see you next Thursday for another discussion on the global business environment, this time with guest Dr. Rodolfo Perdomo as we discuss Uruguay and its impact on the international cannabis trade.