The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends.

Every Thursday, Fred and Jonathan take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locales around the world in an effort to decipher global trends in law and business with the help of their international guests. No topic is too big, too small, too simple, or too complicated. They will be covering continents, countries, regimes, governance, finances, legal developments, and whatever is trending on Twitter.

In Episode #4, we discuss intellectual property rights (IPR) in Southeast Asia with Geetha Kandiah, director at KASS, one of the leading IP firms in the region. We cover:

The composition of Southeast Asia and its diverse legal traditions.

The state of IPR protection in Southeast Asia: increasing harmonization with international standards, but persistent challenges.

Singaporean Daren Tang’s election to head the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Why international brands entering Southeast Asian markets often choose to buy their own trademarks.

The impact of local languages on brand protection strategies.

Suitable dispute resolution mechanisms for the region.

Protecting against sales of counterfeits on e-commerce platforms.

What we’re reading right now, with suggestions from Geetha (A Whole New Mind by Daniel H. Pink) and Fred (Into the Raging Sea by Rachel Slade).

We’ll see you next Thursday for another discussion on the global business environment, this time with guest Dr. Valerie Hudson, who will discuss global governance of artificial intelligence (AI).