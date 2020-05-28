Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher!

In Episode #7, we are joined from Montevideo by attorney Dr. Rodolfo Perdomo, of Perdomo Abogados, to discuss Uruguay’s cannabis industry. We cover:

Former President José “Pepe” Mujica’s critical role in making Uruguay the first country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis.

The current legal framework for cannabis in Uruguay—and why there is no going back for the country when it comes to cannabis.

Uruguay’s aspirations to become a world hub for cannabis research and production, and its new related legislation.

Why Uruguay is a welcoming and attractive destination for foreign investors, and not just those in the cannabis sector.

At least one important thing you should know about Uruguay, aside from cannabis! (Hint: 1930 and 1950).

Reading recommendations from: Rodolfo: Special Operations in the Age of Chivalry, 1100-1550 by Yuval Noah Harari. And frankly anything by Dr. Harari (Fred concurs). Jonathan: The Greatest Underdog Story in Muay Thai: Yoddecha Sityodtong on YouTube. Fred: “The Grand Tour” by Evan Osnos, on The New Yorker.

