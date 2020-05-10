Southeast Asia continues to grapple with the fallout from COVID-19, which will hobble this and future generations in nations without adequate healthcare and the capability to deploy stimulus funds like many Western nations. But with Japan incentivizing its companies to relocate major portions of their supply chains from China and the U.S. seriously exploring similar incentives, many Southeast Asian countries are preparing to become the next best alternative to China.

On Wednesday May 13 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, join Harris Bricken attorney Jonathan Bench and Dezan Shira's Dustin Daughterty as they discuss an array of relevant business and legal considerations for business owners contemplating relocating their supply chain to Southeast Asia. They will discuss Southeast Asia generally and particularly emphasize Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand as they cover:

Countries are best poised to facilitate simple manufacturing, such as apparel.

Countries that can take on high technology projects.

Those markets that are already reaching their saturation point due to the U.S.-China trade war overflow.

Countries with a strong rule of law, including intellectual property protection.

Those that provide a strong enabling environment for foreign businesses to do business.

Those with a large, young, stable, and eager workforce.

Countries that have a significant population base with a growing middle class that can provide strong demand for U.S. products and services.

What will the new normal for Southeast Asia look like?

