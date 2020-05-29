China Employment Webinar

China’s employment laws have always been complicated and highly local. But with the coronavirus, they have become even more local and more complicated.

Foreign companies with employees in China face China employment issues and questions every day – often without even realizing it. What works in the United States, Canada, Europe or Australia has little in common with what works in China.

China Employment compliance has become one of the most important issues for foreign companies in China and few foreign companies get it right. China employee disputes are common and government enforcement just keeps getting more stringent. The time, hassle and costs for foreign companies just keeps rising. Foreign companies can and do benefit from knowing the employment laws relevant to their location and their industry. This free webinar will help you and your company attain that status.

Please join Grace Yang on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12pm- 1:30pm PDT  as she helps you better understand China’s employment law landscape. The webinar itself will be approximately 75 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of questions. Grace will focus on helping you recognize key China employment issues and on what you can do to address real-life China employment law issues and problems. Among other things, Grace will cover the following:

  • The impact of Coronavirus
  • The basics of China’s employment law
  • How to draft an employment agreement that works for China
  • How to draft China-centric employer rules and regulations (aka employee handbooks)
  • The other “must-have” employment agreements
  • Frequently contested issues, such as working hours, overtime, vacation days and special leaves
  • Employee renewals, resignations, and terminations
  • Employer HR audits
  • AND MUCH MORE!

Photo of Dan Harris Dan Harris

Dan is a founder of Harris Bricken, an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain.

He primarily represents companies doing business in emerging market countries, having spent years building and maintaining a global, professional network.  His work has been as varied as securing the release of two improperly held helicopters in Papua New Guinea, setting up a legal framework to move slag from Canada to Poland’s interior, overseeing hundreds of litigation and arbitration matters in Korea, helping someone avoid terrorism charges in Japan, and seizing fish product in China to collect on a debt.

He was named as one of only three Washington State Amazing Lawyers in International Law, is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory (its highest rating), is rated 10.0 by AVVO.com (also its highest rating), and is a recognized SuperLawyer.

Dan is a frequent writer and public speaker on doing business in Asia and constantly travels between the United States and Asia. He most commonly speaks on China law issues and is the lead writer of the award winning China Law Blog. Forbes Magazine, Fortune Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Investors Business Daily, Business Week, The National Law Journal, The Washington Post, The ABA Journal, The Economist, Newsweek, NPR, The New York Times and Inside Counsel have all interviewed Dan regarding various aspects of his international law practice.

Dan is licensed in Washington, Illinois, and Alaska.

In tandem with the international law team at his firm, Dan focuses on setting up/registering companies overseas (via WFOEs, Rep Offices or Joint Ventures), drafting international contracts (NDAs, OEM Agreements, licensing, distribution, etc.), protecting IP (trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights and patents), and overseeing M&A transactions.

