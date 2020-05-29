REGISTER HERE for this FREE webinar!

China’s employment laws have always been complicated and highly local. But with the coronavirus, they have become even more local and more complicated.

Foreign companies with employees in China face China employment issues and questions every day – often without even realizing it. What works in the United States, Canada, Europe or Australia has little in common with what works in China.

China Employment compliance has become one of the most important issues for foreign companies in China and few foreign companies get it right. China employee disputes are common and government enforcement just keeps getting more stringent. The time, hassle and costs for foreign companies just keeps rising. Foreign companies can and do benefit from knowing the employment laws relevant to their location and their industry. This free webinar will help you and your company attain that status.

Please join Grace Yang on Tuesday, June 23rd from 12pm- 1:30pm PDT as she helps you better understand China’s employment law landscape. The webinar itself will be approximately 75 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of questions. Grace will focus on helping you recognize key China employment issues and on what you can do to address real-life China employment law issues and problems. Among other things, Grace will cover the following:

The impact of Coronavirus

The basics of China’s employment law

How to draft an employment agreement that works for China

How to draft China-centric employer rules and regulations (aka employee handbooks)

The other “must-have” employment agreements

Frequently contested issues, such as working hours, overtime, vacation days and special leaves

Employee renewals, resignations, and terminations

Employer HR audits

AND MUCH MORE!

