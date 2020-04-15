REGISTER HERE!

As first responders struggle to meet the daunting challenge of COVID-19, those tasked with procuring masks and other PPE for their use are facing their own challenges, many of them connected to the industry’s over-reliance on Chinese supply. China’s factories are overwhelmed by requests for new orders, and in this sellers’ market they can afford to be intransigent when it comes to specs, payment terms, inspections, and other important matters. Logistics are also increasingly complicated, as carriers deal with border restrictions and the sheer volume of mostly one-way cargo traffic.

Adding to these challenges are the impromptu middlemen, who although in some instances well-meaning, are often unfamiliar with PPE and with international transactions. This complicate importers’ efforts to successfully navigate the increasingly complex regulatory labyrinth, as both China and importing countries make rules on the go and often in conflict with one another.

There are important political dimensions as well, with China looking to make the most of its “politics of generosity” by prioritizing shipments to friendly nations and government authorities in places like the US anxious to avoid getting caught up in bad deals.

All these things (and many more) making sourcing PPE from China a very risky endeavor. Our law firm is advising many companies, charities and even countries from around the world that seek to source and import Chinese PPE. So we know a thing or two about PPE sourcing because we’ve seen a thing or two about PPE sourcing and in this webinar we will lay out in clear terms the things you can and should be doing to reduce your PPE sourcing risks.

Join Harris Bricken attorneys Dan Harris and Fred Rocafort and experienced medical supply chain professional Dan Pak, Vice President, Supply Chain, at Hartford Healthcare (where he is responsible for procurement, strategic sourcing and contracting) on Thursday, April 23 at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET to discuss what PPE buyers can do to navigate these treacherous waters.

Among other things, we will discuss the following:

How to reduce your purchasing risks. How to reduce your risks by learning more about the legitimacy and reputation of the company from which you are looking to buy medical products. How to reduce the risk of your products being held up at customs. How to draft a contract that will reduce your risks, including risk reducing contract terms. How to use quality control to reduce your risks. The government documents you need to know about and review. Countries other than China from which to source PPE.

You will not want to miss this unique opportunity to gain insight from attorneys dealing hands-on with these challenges. The webinar itself will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by up to 45 minutes of questions.

