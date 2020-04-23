Listen Above!

The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

Every Thursday, we’ll take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locales around the world as we try to decipher global trends in law and business with the help of our international guests. No topic is too big, too small, too simple, or too complicated. We plan to cover continents, countries, regimes, governance, finances, legal developments, and whatever is trending on Twitter. We want your suggestions on topics you want us to cover and the people you want to hear from.

In this second webcast, we discuss Puerto Rico with Dr. José Raúl Perales, Deputy Director of the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation. We cover:

Puerto Rico’s political status as an unincorporated U.S. territory, and how that impacts the island’s international role.

Puerto Rico’s storied role as a manufacturing platform for U.S. companies, especially for the pharma sector.

How concerns over supply-chain security and overdependence on China may give Puerto Rico an opportunity to attract some manufacturing back

Industry-specific opportunities in Puerto Rico, for example, business services such as phytosanitary certification for Latin American companies.

Possible obstacles Puerto Rico might face as it tries to become a manufacturing powerhouse once again, such as energy and transport concerns.

How Puerto Rico could form win-win partnerships with other U.S. jurisdiction, such as joint branding of “Made in the USA” products.

What we’re reading right now, with suggestions from José Raúl (Será larga la noche, by Santiago Gamboa, and The Triumph of Injustice, by Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman), Jonathan (The Accidental Superpower, by Peter Zeihan), and Fred (A Fair Country: Telling Truths About Canada, by John Ralston Saul).

If you have comments on this episode or if you’d like to suggest topics for future episodes, please email globallawbiz@harrisbricken.com. And please follow us on social media to stay informed on upcoming guests and topics: