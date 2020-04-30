Listen above or stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Stitcher!

In Episode #3, we discuss East Africa with John Brittell, Managing Partner of Amani Partners. We cover:

East Africa as an economic unit that represents Africa’s fourth strongest GDP behind Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt.

The key industries and sectors to consider when doing business in East Africa.

Cultural differences to keep in mind when doing business in East Africa.

East Africa’s main trading partners, including China’s increasing presence and the Chinese community’s response to COVID-19 relief efforts.

An insider’s viewpoint on doing business with typical domestic companies in East Africa.

The local regulatory environment and how it impacts business.

Resources for foreign companies that want to establish a presence in East Africa.

What we’re reading right now, with suggestions from John Brittell (The State of Africa by Martin Meredith, Africa Beyond Aid by The Brenthurst Foundation, and The Future of Management by Gary Hammill), Jonathan (The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas), and Fred (Ghost Train to the Eastern Star by Paul Theroux).

