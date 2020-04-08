For those of us who have been paying attention to large-scale M&A activity with China, we have seen CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.) appearing and acting with more regularity in the past 18 months, very little of it positive for companies that run afoul of CFIUS. From its mandate that Grindr’s Chinese purchaser divest its ownership in Grindr, to a similar order regarding StayNTouch, to recently issued regulations, it seems that CFIUS is finally catching its stride. That means both U.S. and foreign companies (not just Chinese companies) need to understand when a transaction may need to be disclosed to CFIUS, how to submit the transaction for CFIUS review, and what to expect during the review process.

Join Harris Bricken international attorney Jonathan Bench, along with Brandon Hughes, CEO of FAO Global, and Joel Gallo, CEO of Columbia China League Business Advisory Co., as they discuss the implications of CFIUS’ oversight in foreign direct investment to the U.S. Whether you are a Chinese company looking to acquire an ownership interest in a U.S. company or the U.S. company seeking to sell some or all of your assets or stock to a Chinese company, we will discuss these relevant issues you need to consider early on in your negotiation process:

What types of transactions needs to be submitted for review?

What are the required filing documents?

What is the timing for filing and completing the review?

What are the risks if you do not submit your transaction for review?

What is the committee’s current temperament with regard to Chinese acquisitions of U.S. companies?

What are some things that may arise during your due diligence process to help you decide whether the deal is likely to be approved or denied?

If you have any questions about this webinar or want to submit any questions for discussion during the webinar