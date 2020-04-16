The large-scale shift to telework brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting businesses around the world to explore new avenues to engage with clients and friends. Harris Bricken is no exception, and we are proud to announce our new podcast series: Global Law and Business, hosted by international attorneys Fred Rocafort and Jonathan Bench.

Every Thursday, we’ll take a bite-sized look at legal and economic developments in locales around the world as we try to decipher global trends in law and business with the help of our international guests. No topic is too big, too small, too simple, or too complicated. We plan to cover continents, countries, regimes, governance, finances, legal developments, and whatever is trending on Twitter. We want your suggestions on topics you want us to cover and the people you want to hear from.

In this first webcast, we discuss Brazil with Rodrigo Guedes Nunes, international business attorney and Vice President at Kaivo Biotech. We cover:

How Brazil is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the expected short- and long-term economic effects (teaser: Brazilian businesses are just starting to take it seriously);

(teaser: Brazilian businesses are just starting to take it seriously); What Brazilians think about their largest trading partner, China, and their second-largest trading partner, the U.S. (teaser: China is an important trading partner, but Brazilians generally have more affinity for the U.S. than China);

(teaser: China is an important trading partner, but Brazilians generally have more affinity for the U.S. than China); Why the next several months will provide a unique and unprecedented opportunity for M&A activity for U.S. companies that want to invest in Brazil (teaser: many Brazilian companies with good products and customer bases will need outside capital and partners to survive post-COVID-19);

(teaser: many Brazilian companies with good products and customer bases will need outside capital and partners to survive post-COVID-19); How Brazilian legislation provides opportunities for foreign investment and how to deal with bureaucracy (teaser: good rule of law, but you need good local advisers to facilitate your plans);

(teaser: good rule of law, but you need good local advisers to facilitate your plans); What is Brazil’s current business environment (teaser: Brazil is open for business and is very pro-Western ideals and developing relationships); and

(teaser: Brazil is open for business and is very pro-Western ideals and developing relationships); and What we’re reading right now, with suggestions from Rodrigo (The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson), Fred (The Blue Nile by Alan Moorehead), and Jonathan (Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins).

